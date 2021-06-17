Logo
Runway to Gangway, Fashion Industry Exec Named CMO for Celebrity Cruises

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Michael Scheiner, Innovative Global Lifestyle Brand Marketer for Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie & Fitch and More to Take Line's New-Luxury Positioning Forward

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 17, 2021

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises announced today that former top fashion house marketer Michael Scheiner has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the new-luxury travel company.

Celebrity_Cruises_Michael_Scheiner.jpg

Reporting to President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Scheiner will join Celebrity on July 12, and will oversee all aspects of driving new customer acquisition, brand loyalty and e-commerce globally.

Scheiner joins at an important moment for the cruise line. Being new to the travel industry, he brings an exciting and fresh perspective as the Celebrity Cruises fleet returns to full service across the globe.

Having led innovative marketing strategies for a number of fashion's most iconic brands, Scheiner is well placed to drive growth in the aspirational new-luxury set that Celebrity Cruises embodies. Joining from Tommy Hilfiger, where he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Scheiner was instrumental in modernizing the Tommy Hilfiger brand aesthetic and while at the brand, launched innovative e-commerce, digital programs and live-streaming events, driving enormous brand affinity and engagement with both Gen X and Millennial audiences.

A passionate leader and champion of purpose-driven marketing, Scheiner understands the power that new-luxury brands have in leveraging their profile to act as powerful catalysts for change. He launched Hilfiger's People's Place Program, an initiative focused on making the fashion industry more inclusive for the BIPOC community; and the acclaimed 2021 ad campaign, "Moving Forward Together," which encouraged people to unite for a better future.

Prior to joining Tommy Hilfiger, Michael spent eight years at fresh lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, serving in various senior marketing roles across the company's portfolio of brands including, abercrombie kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. While there, he oversaw the creation and execution of the brands' digital marketing strategies, rebranding efforts, and new product launches. His career also includes posts with Urban Outfitters and Ralph Lauren.

"Michael is joining us at such an exciting and important time for our brand, as we lead the industry's return to service and prepare to grow our fleet with our stunning Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond," said Lutoff-Perlo. "As I thought about what will define a brand's success for the future, Michael's deep expertise in the digital landscape, global execution and merchandising and experience leading strong teams checked all of the boxes. Our brand is positioned for great days ahead and I can't wait for Michael to further elevate all that our new-luxury brand promise entails."

"I have been fascinated with the cruise industry since dreaming of working on a ship as a kid. As I met with the Celebrity leadership team, I was amazed by how thoughtful they have been with developing their new-luxury brand, putting their guest first and doing so much good for the communities they visit and serve," said Scheiner. "I am so excited to work with Lisa and the entire team to build on the incredible experiences they have created and work together to continue to position the brand for long-term success."

A graduate of the University of Miami, Scheiner remains an active alumnus, serving as a marketing advisory board member for the University of Miami Herbert Business School's curriculum, graduate school opportunities and executive leadership programs. He is also an advisor to mobile app startup Lawzy, Inc.

About Celebrity Cruises:
Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate the use of plastic water bottles; the first American female captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

Editor's Note: Media can stay current on all Celebrity Cruises news at www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com.

Celebrity_Cruises_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL15046&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/runway-to-gangway-fashion-industry-exec-named-cmo-for-celebrity-cruises-301314897.html

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL15046&Transmission_Id=202106171201PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL15046&DateId=20210617
