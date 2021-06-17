Logo
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Caterpillar Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geneos Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, sells ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Caterpillar Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Luna Innovations Inc, eXp World Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneos Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owns 2771 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneos+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 244,963 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,371 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,534 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,457,423 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,154,645 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 307,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 349,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.29 and $101.88, with an estimated average price of $100.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 612.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 173,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 330,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 420,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.306000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8169.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.441200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 145,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $615.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Sold Out: Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Issuer Direct Corp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.

Sold Out: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

Reduced: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $23.92 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $210.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 32,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 87,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 50.54%. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 95,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 50.14%. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 38,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $448.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.



insider