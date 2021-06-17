Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Caterpillar Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, GWX, ICVT, FIBR, IYLD, MDYV, NCBS, SPHQ, RODM, XRT, HTLF, RYH, ICBK, IHG, OTEX, YNDX, QURE, INFO, EBND, TER, ESGV, NOW, IWL, IBMK, ICSH, COO, ASND, GDS, RLY, CPRT, IBMJ, LII, EFX, MQY, EDU, ESLT, VONG, GLPG, HIMX, DSGX, CRBN, LRGF, NVMI, QEFA, BFAM, WBT, AZPN, OPRA, MOR, ELAN, BMRN, AQST, SR, LCI, BSY, USSG, MTLS, CS, PLXS, HCI, RWK, BUI, VIOO, MGV, KNSL, GNTX, TRU, NPO, UHAL, CSM, SNDR, BZUN, CSGS, VTHR, FOXF, WTM, ALXN, LQDH, IPG, AJRD, APPH, ILTB, SBNY, MAN, BOKF, ATRA, AXTA, UHS, CTSO, ARAV, SLGN, HEI, CDNS, FIVE, SHSP, SMAR, HUBS, CHIQ, ARMK, BL, MBWM, TFI, VERU, OPK, AR, ESML, IAA, BIBL, OSPN, AGM, RHI, RHP, WOOD, NUAN, AVLR, VLU, BBL, VST, EES, GTY, PETQ, PKI, EFT, VLGEA, FHI, DLS, APH, HOLX, CEVA, ECF, SILJ, NEOG, CLVR, HDB, ARCO, HTBX, WVVI, WWW, GWRE, MXE, DX, GDDY, HEPA, PFPT, IEX, SWI, MILN, RNWK, ESTC, JBHT, SMIN, TTM, EWY, PHR, RMO, NVRO, AFRM, FEU, ERC, NAPA, ATKR, MTN, GTLS, AME, TV, SHO, WSFS, BOOT, ILPT, SAIA, CDTX, CWST, DOX, BANR, AU, VISL, CR, UPWK, FBND, SLRC, SWAV, STAA, OMCL, MITT, LMNR, AMCX, PATK, SBCF, EVR, NXST, KAR, WEA, UPST, SPSC, CDNA, SHOO, VIOG, NDRA, QIWI, DRD, SXC, DXJ, GNE, CDLX, KRNY, EUSA, EXK, MCBC, BAP, GRBK, FORM, INOV, ROLL, ICLK, CTRN, SSNC, AVNT, EAD, THRY, ST, RXN, WEX, GIII, IPAR, HUN, UCBI, PRG, GRF, ERJ, LFVN, WSBF, ICUI, NEO, STNE, WTFC, MMSI, PRAH, ESE, MEDP, ZUMZ, NMIH, MTRN, ZOM, NSIT, ENS, WAT, LKFN, MOTS, ISUN, RMAX, RDY, SSB, NUVA, SJT, WMC, LGF.B, IMGN, NOVT, SILK, DBD, DS, PWR, SHG, GIL, ARCT, MGPI, TXMD, LFC, CDAY, VC, API, PPC, LPG, CBSH, FREQ, FWONA, FVE, CTXR, EYPT, ERII, NBIX, FDUS, INT, AAN, FINV,
- Added Positions: VV, AGG, VONV, AAPL, VO, USHY, TSLA, JKE, AMZN, SPLG, SPAB, SPYV, IAGG, GOOG, SHW, IGIB, SPDW, SPEM, VXUS, VCR, VXF, JKG, GS, FYX, JPST, EFV, IWD, BND, HON, MMM, RDVY, DOW, XLC, SOXX, LIT, IBUY, ABBV, EWX, ABT, AOK, PFE, CSCO, PM, SYK, GOOGL, IWY, IWS, ISRG, PHYS, VOE, MSOS, OKTA, CRWD, BAH, SRLN, AAP, ARWR, ZS, NET, ONEQ, LNC, MSTR, STIP, JKL, VTWO, JKD, FPI, NI, UNM, GLDM, VZ, PSLV, BMY, EMR, MCD, IWN, BA, AOM, FV, IYR, SCZ, BIV, GDX, KMI, VOT, IBND, F, LLY, FBT, GALT, AMAT, ITB, TGT, PGX, TMO, SPTS, PNC, SHOP, ADBE, FVC, PCEF, MDLZ, MGC, SPIB, C, OHI, VCIT, XBI, VSS, AMT, JD, URA, GSK, CHWY, LUV, WPM, PKW, MDY, HYLS, SPIP, KHC, XSOE, LOGI, PANW, APD, MET, BUD, RBLX, TSCO, PBA, VNLA, HPQ, AMD, XLU, DGRW, COF, TTD, NLY, UL, ICLN, AKAM, VMW, RF, IDV, SHV, SVVC, VFH, MELI, SYY, ITA, SMG, MMP, CGC, AEE, WMB, IP, FXO, DFNL, SPLK, KEY, TEAM, SONY, VIAC, MNST, HTGC, VNQI, HBAN, PLTR, STWD, DEO, LDUR, CM, KSU, NCLH, PSO, SECT, PENN, ZBRA, ICLR, CCJ, CAE, NIO, SUSA, MRO, PLUG, CLNE, CDW, MC, PHB, CLLS, AVXL, PH, ERIC, JMIA, WTRG, WDAY, TMUS, SNN, EMN, NXPI, TD, IJS, STM, TELL, AGNC, BGS, FICO, DTD, POOL, THO, CHE, GWW, SE, WRB, BWA, MSCI, CRL, MP, IYT, AMP, SITE, FITB, ALC, ALLE, ATVI, DEM, XMMO, ODFL, CHTR, SLQD, VAW, PAGS, ORLY, MMC, FLIR, WLKP, RGR, TSLX, CE, CEY, ROK, CRF, NDSN, LOB, ABB, FNX, NWL, JKH, VTRS, DBC, IBKR, LPLA, DNMR, APTV, CCIV, NVAX, NOK, HCA, MGA, FHN, ANSS, ROL, LMND, VFC, ILMN, SPYD, EXPO, GDRX, MCK, WYNN, DVA, OMC, JKHY, SEDG, BYND, NUE, EL, REGL, X, TCPC, AIT, DLTR, LEN, STMP, WAB, IMTM, QRVO, RGLD, MAS, RSX, GPC, PXD, BTO, DPG, JKF, HMC, MKTX, VGK, HII, STOR, CP, HYLB, CHRW, DISCA, HPS, EDIV, KBH, CLM, DHI, TBT, ORCC, BLDP, PHM, JCI, MTW, REZI, U, FSM, ENSG, NTNX, CC, XRX, UA, CMA, UTG, IGF, TURN, SCM, RPV, STAG, WPP, TME, LKQ, JNPR, MSM, SBGI, CDXC, TPVG, LSXMA, DNN, IFN, DT, PVAC, ARNC, FMC, TAK, KL, WHR, CHPT, CHPT, LRCX, KLAC, CSIQ, BTZ, BCH, HRZN, FRT, ROAD, ZG, GLAD, HI, PBI, TRX, AMRC, KYN, CHK, PRLB, EDV, IVR, PRI, REGI, EAT, DBI, CBOE, IEP, RMTI, LAZR, AINV, VEC, KMF, DLX, GT, OPEN, DASH, BOMN, LSXMK, JKI, JKK, GME, SQM, CNDT, VNO, IIVI, RMR, KDP, TRUE, AXU, BTG, BEAM, NRG, ASXC, FTDR, AMRX, BBD, CURI, CURI, LBRDA, SABR, EAR, WATT, MNKD, GERN,
- Reduced Positions: USD, IVV, IJR, MSFT, USMV, GOVT, CAT, USIG, SSO, IXUS, MBB, PEP, GSY, LUNA, QQQ, JNJ, EXPI, NEAR, PTLC, SCHD, IEF, DUK, UNH, MO, ENB, TECH, XLY, TLT, BNDX, PG, T, IEFA, CVX, MINT, V, FTSM, IHI, MA, FTCS, CSX, XLK, RIOT, VRSN, BRK.B, VUG, IJH, EFAV, RSP, VNQ, VWO, HD, IWM, WFC, IVW, FDX, ARKW, WMT, ANTM, VHT, HRL, SCHW, AVGO, O, GLD, SPLV, VIG, NVDA, GD, COST, BOND, IBM, CMCSA, HFRO, FSK, DVY, FDN, SPHD, FISV, MRK, BIL, DHR, ADP, ACN, GE, IWR, OKE, CWB, KMB, IYF, SO, NEE, ORCL, DOV, IQV, CB, FLRN, VDC, EPD, WEC, FXH, POWW, QDF, BDX, LIN, MRNA, RDS.B, EVRG, WELL, LYFT, IRM, DLN, UUUU, ALL, IBB, BIP, FTEC, BTI, MUNI, VOOG, CHKP, ABCL, SCHZ, HUYA, TWST, AIG, RVT, MD, HE, PWB, TY, TAP, SDY, IAU, VCSH, SPYG, SPSB, SPTM, VTV, SLYV, SPSM, ALGN, SHY, FIXD, MPC, LOW, VGSH, VGT, VB, BAC, VTIP, BWZ, QUAL, IVOL, VER, VEU, AMGN, ARKG, KOMP, UPS, NFLX, IGSB, AJG, MTUM, XLE, HTA, AFIN, PIE, BX, JPS, TIP, TOTL, NVS, GIS, VBK, SQ, IYW, EOG, BSV, VT, MS, UBER, ICE, FPE, SNAP, KRE, XLF, MSI, AEP, XEL, TSM, BKNG, MGK, RTX, DVN, VBR, VPU, MDIV, PPL, CL, PDM, FIS, ABC, AFL, RY, CUZ, XLV, GBDC, TJX, GNL, DGRO, MTCH, HLI, SIL, MDYG, DD, AMLP, SPTL, BIIB, BSCL, VNM, ARCC, FLOT, EMB, BLK, GLW, STX, SHM, CCL, MOAT, BSX, EWW, ABNB, SUSC, PSK, KMX, BSCM, SLB, IYH, GM, FPX, IYK, HAL, ZM, REGN, AOR, VIS, WST, SPOT, HXL, SMDV, VIGI, FTNT, LH, FEX, DAL, CEF, ETN, AMED, EEMV, IDXX, RWO, RDS.A, LQD, FNV, DNP, MLCO, VRTX, TRV, PFG, DOCU, MGM, AMCR, GL, RS, RWR, DXCM, ECL, DON, EDOW, TDOC, IXC, DFS, TWLO, FXL, VTEB, BSJL, VPL, FFC, EBAY, CXP, GBIL, ETSY, LNT, PAYC, MJ, WM, LYB, DLR, HPI, SLG, PAYX, QCLN, PEY, HYS, SCCO, DHS, PSA, XLG, OXY, CAG, SLF, HYMB, SJNK, AER, ESGD, PINS, FCG, AZN, LUMN, UBSI, RCL, SCHB, DSL, BFLY, ZBH, OTIS, ESGE, ALNY, CZR, REM, CLNY, CVE, RACE, IYJ, FNCL, IONS, UAL, LSI, IVZ, GLPI, PTH, DES, PTON, PFN, LW, AB, FXR, ALB, J, RGEN, PSEC, NNN, IUSB, VDE, PLNT, NVR, ERX, GAB, GRMN, XMLV, SLY, Z, FE, MFC, HZNP, IIPR, XLNX, PMX, NCR, SWK, FXZ, FUBO, HPE, BLV, BXMX, IWB, NFG, WORK, NRZ, VLUE, ALE, CBRL, JDD, SIRI, EIX, HNW, FIVG, QYLD, BGR, IYE, SYLD, MGNI, ESGU, LC, SIVB, VEEV, MDXG, BLNK, ZNGA, SPCE, SCI, DBX, ANET, ROST, COUP, IPKW, MDC, ALK, AES, HACK, DIM, RBA, USFD, LAZ, VMBS, A, CARA, DOL, CCI, WU, VRSK, CIK, MPLX, NEWT, AVNS, HCSG, SGOL, UAA, LOPE, CSGP, IPO, MXIM, AOD, NTRS, CBND, CBRE, EWJ, TYL, VLT, FCF, EDIT, SVC, NLOK, COLD, ELY, QQQJ, NKLA, KEYS, FUTU, MASI, APA, BUSE, AVA, SKLZ, ADNT, CMO, STC, CLDR, MNA, NATI, AMC, INSG, BCX, HQH, TLRY, TLRY, OAS, BB, TTWO, SEIC, PAGP, BOX, ADAP, PVH, EWBC, CIT, LAD, MAA, GPRO, FALN, SDC, GUT, SU, EQIX, CNSL, LAMR, ORC, TPGY, AOS, BAND, SATS, NEPT, FDT, MEOH, VNOM, JFR, VMO, ROP, IGR, SLM, SAGE, GOEV, ASLE, OPI, BHF, RDFN, NUEM, TK, RWJ, MUX, GGN, VGLT, SDGR, CWH, GMF, PRMW, OPRT, CWEN.A, SCHG, IAC, ANDE, KODK, HT, VLDR, SNDL, MPX, CAPL, IDEX, FOXA, IPWR, EMKR, RMT, FUV, GPS, FNF, WIW, ARR, SFIX, HYLN, FWONK, JFU, BKI, MAC, MHK,
- Sold Out: MEN, VXX, G, PBR, IGOV, BTBT, EMLC, EME, 4U1A, ARE, AGIO, SMTX, CRI, LPI, OFC, EEMA, NMFC, AKER, NTB, VIRT, NAK, DISH, MDGS, NAKD, WOOF, PLTK, NWSA, FTCH, STAY, RL, NAC, GLUU, NUHY, DENN, TRIP, MZA, AOSL, OIIM, GMLP, CMRX, 15XC, AL, FRC, CYH, IID, ISDR, EVGN, LMNX, DXR, VAR, EEFT, BVN, CHX, QK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 244,963 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,371 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,534 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,457,423 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,154,645 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 307,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 349,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.29 and $101.88, with an estimated average price of $100.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 612.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 173,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 330,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 420,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.306000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8169.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.441200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 145,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $615.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11.Sold Out: Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Issuer Direct Corp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.Sold Out: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.Reduced: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $23.92 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $210.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 32,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 87,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 50.54%. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 95,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 50.14%. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 38,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $448.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.
