Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Caterpillar Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, sells ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Caterpillar Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Luna Innovations Inc, eXp World Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneos Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owns 2771 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneos+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 244,963 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,371 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,534 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,457,423 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,154,645 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 307,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 349,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.29 and $101.88, with an estimated average price of $100.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 612.20%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 173,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 330,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 420,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.306000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8169.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.441200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 145,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $615.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Issuer Direct Corp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $23.92 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $210.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 32,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 87,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 50.54%. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 95,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 50.14%. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 38,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $448.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. still held 2,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.