Five Star Bank Cut the Ribbon Today to Officially Open its Newest Branch in Buffalo at Elmwood Crossing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank officially cut the ribbon today on its newest full-service bank branch located at 451 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. This location is one of two new branches Five Star Bank is opening this month as it expands its presence and services in Buffalo. Five Star Bank, (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) (the "Company"), is a leading provider of consumer and commercial lending services across the Western, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions of New York.

Five Star Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “We are delighted to open this branch and join the exciting development underway in Elmwood Village. This is a wonderful place for people to live, work and prosper and we look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our new neighbors. Five Star associates will offer a robust set of products and services here that are designed to meet the needs of customers and deliver education, advice and solutions to help them to improve their financial well-being.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell added, “After more than a year of the global pandemic’s economic effects on New Yorkers and small businesses, DFS continues its commitment to expand affordable banking products and financial services, supporting the resiliency and economic development of New York. Congratulations to Five Star Bank for the branch opening and contributing to the rebuilding and reopening of New York’s economy.”

At the Five Star Bank Elmwood Crossing branch, consumers and businesses can access a full spectrum of banking and lending services, insurance and wealth management and investment services. The branch, like all the Bank’s new branches, is designed to serve as a financial solution center with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including an Interactive Teller Machine and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers on hand. This design aligns services with shifting customer needs and preferences including rapid advancements in financial technology that enable consumers to bank virtually from anywhere, anytime.

The new 2,500 square-foot branch is conveniently located at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant Street on the first floor of the new Pardee Building at Elmwood Crossing. The five-story mixed-use building is part of phase one of the adaptive redevelopment of the former Women’s and Children’s Hospital redevelopment led by Ellicott Development. The vibrant Elmwood Village neighborhood is a diverse community of locally-owned shops and restaurants, public art, and unique special events. Priding itself on balancing preservation and development, it was named by the American Planning Association as one of the country’s 10 best neighborhoods.

Five Star Bank is the first commercial establishment to open in the much-anticipated new Elmwood Crossing development. Construction management for the Five Star branch was led by LeChase and the architect was Scheid Architectural.

In celebration of the opening, Five Star Bank is continuing its tradition and mission of giving back to the communities it serves. It will donate $10 to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) for each consumer or business checking account opened at the Elmwood Crossing branch from June 14 to August 31, 2021, with a minimum donation of $10,000. WEDI, located in the branch’s neighborhood, strengthens communities through a continuum of educational and financial resources, removing systemic barriers to equity for all Western New Yorkers.

Elmwood Crossing is Five Star Bank’s fifth branch in the Greater Buffalo area. The others are located at 40-50 Fountain Plaza, 5491 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, 3233 Southwestern Blvd in Orchard Park and 211 Main Street in East Aurora. Five Star Bank’s sixth branch in the market is opening at the end of this month at 2222 Seneca Street.

The Elmwood Crossing branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The phone number is (716) 200-0500. For 24-Hour Touch Tone Banking call 1-877-882-5782.

About Five Star Bank
Five Star Bank is a $5 billion community bank offering a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 locations. Five Star Bank has a dedicated team of approximately 560 employees who are committed to giving back through a variety of non-profit organizations and neighborhood charities.

Five Star Bank offers a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients through SDN Insurance Agency, LLC. Additionally, the Bank offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans through Courier Capital, LLC, HNP Capital, LLC and Five Star Investment Services.

Additional Five Star Bank information is available at five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. (

FISI, Financial). Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information is available at fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:
Shelly J. Doran
(585) 627-1362
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b13309e-746b-4282-baf7-22b3fcb52561

