Bigtincan Acquires Vidinoti to Enable Immersive Buying Experiences with Augmented Reality and Connected Objects

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2021

Combined offering to provide customers with the unique ability to generate interactive 3D experiences for their sellers with a web-based, no code environment

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (

ASX:BTH, Financial), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vidinoti SA to further its mission of creating the Buying Experience of the Future for the world's leading Enterprise customers. With this acquisition, Bigtincan strengthens its ability to provide sales professionals with tools to virtually present products in their customers' actual environments.

Headquartered in Fribourg Switzerland, Vidinoti is a leader in the area of Augmented Reality, leveraging a strong portfolio of patents and a web-based content management system that allows users to manage augmented content at scale. The increased engagement created by these unique experiences results in better learning, more frequent interactions, better responses and stronger brand recognition.

The combination of Bigtincan and Vidinoti creates a new way to develop, deploy and manage AR content - offering companies a compelling value proposition and alternative to traditional means of communication and interaction with buyers.

"The ability to interact digitally with objects in the real world can dramatically improve the buying experience for companies in traditional high-touch verticals like industrial manufacturing, retail, and hospitality," said David Keane, CEO and Co-founder of Bigtincan. "With Viditnoti's technology, Bigtican's customers can create augmented experiences for their products at scale without relying on third parties and deliver them on any device."

"Augmented reality has game-changing potential in areas like buyer engagement; it can completely redefine how salespeople interact with their customers," said Philippe Jeanrenaud, CEO of Vidinoti. "We are thrilled to continue our journey with Bigtincan to explore the possibilities, design innovative use-cases, and bring AR and VR to support the growth and effectiveness of the sales process."

To learn more about Bigtincan, visit www.bigtincan.com.

About Bigtincan
Bigtincan (

ASX:BTH, Financial) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

About Vidinoti
Vidinoti, based in Fribourg Switzerland, is a leader in the area of Augmented Reality founded in 2010 as a spin-off from the Ecole Polytechnique de Lausanne (EPFL). Vidinoti's goal is to create a more engaging and richer user experience by seamlessly combining the real environment with interactive digital content. The increased engagement created by these unique experiences results in better learning, more frequent interactions, better responses, and stronger brand recognition. For more information, visit vidinoti.com.

Media Contacts
Pam Dearen
VP Marketing Communications & Customer Relations
[email protected]
1-617-981-7557

favicon.png?sn=NE14987&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigtincan-acquires-vidinoti-to-enable-immersive-buying-experiences-with-augmented-reality-and-connected-objects-301314969.html

SOURCE Bigtincan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE14987&Transmission_Id=202106171331PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE14987&DateId=20210617
