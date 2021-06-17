Logo
Utz Celebrates 100 Years With "Blow Out The Candles" Sweepstakes and More!

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to honor and celebrate its 100 year anniversary of making great tasting, family favorite snack foods for generations and generations. During the Summer and Fall, Utz will mark its centennial anniversary with sweepstakes and promotions, including Utz%27s+Blow+Out+The+Candles Sweepstakes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005708/en/

The Utz story began in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in a small-town kitchen. It was 1921. Bill and Salie Utz thought potato chips could be better. They believed potato chips should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. While much has changed and evolved over the past 100 years, Utz’s focus remains the same -- making fresh, crunchy and great tasting snack foods. The way Bill and Salie Utz intended.

To join the fun and commemorate Utz’s 100 Year Anniversary, visit Utz%27s+Blow+Out+The+Candles sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes1. By visiting, you’ll also have a chance to join the Utz® Centennial Club, members receive exclusive information on new items, sweepstakes, promotions, discounts, limited edition gear, and more. You can also join the Utz Centennial Club by texting “UTZ” to 685592. PLUS, take advantage of FREE on-line shipping with orders over $50.00, visit the Utz+On-Line+Store for more. Don’t miss out!

100 years is a tremendous achievement for any business and Utz is in a unique position to continue exciting brand fans and making new ones too,” said Bill Blubaugh, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Utz Brands, Inc. “And this year, we’re excited to celebrate our centennial anniversary with sweepstakes, promotions and much more!

Utz® Brand potato chips and other snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz potato chip!

#CELEBRATEUTZ

1 No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on July 16, 2021 at 11:59pm EDT. View official rules and alternative entry at Utz%27s+Blow+Out+The+Candles+Official+Rules Void where prohibited.
2 By submitting this form, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Utz Snacks at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg and data rates may apply. View Terms and Privacy policies.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005708r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005708/en/

