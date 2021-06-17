Logo
Pennsylvania American Water Names Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pennsylvania American Water today announced Diane Holder and Jim Runzer as Vice Presidents of Operations for its Western and Central/Eastern operations, respectively. Holder and Runzer will succeed Andrew Clarkson, who retires this month after 34 years of dedicated service at American Water.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005794/en/

Diane_Holder_VP_Ops_PA_edited.jpg

Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Operations for western Pennsylvania Diane Holder (Photo: Business Wire)

In their new roles, Holder and Runzer will be responsible for the strategic direction and overall management of the company’s water and wastewater systems throughout the state. Both positions will report to Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran.

“I am thrilled to welcome two highly experienced utility professionals to the Pennsylvania American Water leadership team,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “The combination of Diane’s background in external affairs, emergency response, engineering and safety, combined with Jim’s experience leading water quality, production, field operations and maintenance, provides us with a well-rounded team of VPs with diverse, complementary and customer-focused backgrounds.”

Holder joins the company from Duquesne Light, where she most recently served as director of the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS). In her 28-year utility career, she has held roles as Duquesne Light’s chief of staff to the CEO, managing director for engineering and programs, and director of Duquesne’s operations center. Prior to Duquesne Light, Holder worked in various positions at Allegheny Power, FirstEnergy and West Penn Power. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification.

Runzer has been part of the American Water team for 27 years, coming to Pennsylvania American Water from its sister subsidiary in New York, where he served as the vice president of operations. Beginning his American Water career as a meter reader at New Jersey American Water, he advanced to roles as field operations manager and production manager before moving into the director of operations role with Iowa American Water. Runzer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Kean University, an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management, and NJDEP T4 and W4 licenses.

“I also extend my deepest gratitude to Andrew Clarkson for dedicating his career to American Water and leading company initiatives in operations, technology and safety,” Doran continued. “We appreciate all that he has done and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter%2C Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005794r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005794/en/

