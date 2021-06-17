Logo
New Model Homes Debuting This June in Castle Pines, CO From Century Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tour all-new floor plans exclusively available at Skyline Ridge at Castle Pines

PR Newswire

CASTLE PINES, Colo., June 17, 2021

CASTLE PINES, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, will debut two model homes at Skyline Ridge at Castle Pines on June 19 and 20, showcasing the all-new Princeton II and Harvard floor plans—both offered as part of the community's Prestige Collection. With a prime location less than 20 minutes from Castle Rock and the Denver Tech Center, Castle Pines is highly regarded for its stunning scenery and easy access to premier golfing, open space, parks and more. Highlights of the new two-story single-family floor plans include multi-generational living, generous 3-bay garages, and dedicated home offices. New homes at Skyline Ridge at Castle Pines are available from the $700s.

Century_Communities_Princeton.jpg

Interested homebuyers and agents can view the community and get directions at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkylineRidgeCO.

Princeton II plan details:

  • 3 to 6 bedrooms
  • 3.5 to 5 bathrooms
  • Up to 3,824 square feet
  • 3-bay tandem garage
  • Includes a two-story foyer, main-floor study, versatile loft and more
  • Options: chef's kitchen, main-floor bedroom, finished basement with media room

Harvard plan details:

  • 5 to 6 bedrooms
  • 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 4,508 square feet
  • 2-bay side-entry garage plus a 1-bay garage
  • Includes a two-story great room and foyer, main-floor study, main-floor bedroom and more
  • Options: multi-gen suite, chef's kitchen, finished basement with media room, flex space

Sales Center:
6349 Rockingham Way
Castle Pines, CO 80108

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 720-926-6480.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_Harvard.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA15162&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-model-homes-debuting-this-june-in-castle-pines-co-from-century-communities-301315013.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA15162&Transmission_Id=202106171428PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA15162&DateId=20210617
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

