Bamboo Insurance Acquires Assets of First American Property and Casualty Insurance Agency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

The acquisition of First American Property and Casualty Insurance Agency marks a new chapter and expansion for Bamboo Insurance

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a reimagined insurance company focused on transparency, customer advocacy and a frictionless experience, has acquired certain of the assets of First American Property and Casualty Insurance Agency ("FAPCIA") from parent company First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American announced in October 2020 its intent to exit its property and casualty business and to maintain focus on its core business.

Bamboo_Insurance_Logo_Logo.jpg

This acquisition puts Bamboo Insurance on the map with expansive product lines across the continental US.

The assets acquired include over $22 million in premium in both personal and commercial lines underwritten by leading third-party carriers. FAPCIA's staff will continue to provide excellent service to policyholders as part of the Bamboo team.

"Today Bamboo begins a new chapter in its growth," according to CEO John Chu. "Adding full-service personal and commercial lines agency capabilities allows us to offer additional products to a much broader set of customers across the continental United States."

Bamboo Insurance has historically offered flexible and transparent insurance options, including homeowners, dwelling fire and ancillary products in the state of California. Starting today, Bamboo's new agency operation will be able to meet the needs of its customers by offering auto, renters, condominium, commercial lines, and a host of other insurance coverages alongside its existing products across the nation.

Adding an agency of this caliber will allow Bamboo Insurance to grow faster and expand further into the insurance value chain.

About Bamboo Insurance
Founded by insurance industry veterans, Bamboo Insurance is a high growth insurtech company offering both commercial and personal lines products. To learn more about Bamboo, please visit www.bambooinsurance.com.

Media Contact
Katie Treacy
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Taylor Mobley
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA12708&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bamboo-insurance-acquires-assets-of-first-american-property-and-casualty-insurance-agency-301315029.html

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12708&Transmission_Id=202106171443PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12708&DateId=20210617
