Winners Inc. Announces Contest and New Facebook Group for its Shareholder Ambassadors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today a new WNRS Shareholder Ambassador Program and now opens a private Facebook group for shareholder interaction at www.facebook.com/groups/winnerskrush.

The WNRS Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standingshareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

VIP Access to e-meet company officers and celebrity social media influencers.

Special recognition on social media and website

Free offers, discounts, and first-look access to our new products and services.

Upcoming "Meet and Greet" Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders to sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders to sign up for the program entry in our contest to win: a $1,000 Sports Betting/Gaming Gift Certificate (Any legal gambling platform of your choice - State laws apply). Simply, the first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced in 30 days.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

You must be a shareholder of the company;

Sign up for the Ambassador Program and;

Be present on the FB group for the announcement.

(Link to Private FB Group will be sent to you after sign-up)

Tom Terwilliger, CEO of Winners, Inc., said, "Our growth and expansion through our subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. has been quite exciting, and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. The ambassador program offers many rewards on its own. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of our loyal shareholders to share our company's continued success stories with."

Click https://vegaswinners.com/ambassador/ to join as a WNRS Shareholder Ambassador and enter to win $1,000 (Amazon Gift Certificate).

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. Websites at https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com/; Twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Winners-Inc-101296508813315/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/ .

