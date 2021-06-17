Union Pacific Announces DEI Giving Goals and "We Are One" Tour

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Union Pacific Announces DEI Giving Goals and "We Are One" Tour

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced a "We Are One" summer tour that features a new commemorative locomotive dedicated to diversity and togetherness. The brightly colored locomotive will start its 2021 journey in Houston, Texas, on Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates freedom and marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

Union_Pacific_Corporation_DEI_WeAreOne.jpg

UP No. 1979 is only Union Pacific's 18th commemorative locomotive. It honors the company's nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and the work they do supporting diversity, inclusion and equality. The unit commemorates the year Union Pacific's first ERG - the Black Employee Network - was established in 1979.

"This locomotive is an opportunity for us to celebrate our shared humanity and embrace our sense of community," said Debbie Schrampfer, Assistant Vice President - Diversity and Inclusion at Union Pacific. "It is a vibrant reminder that we are stronger together and that every person deserves to be treated equally and with dignity."

Union Pacific believes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is critical to its success and that we have a role to play in advancing the interests of underrepresented or underserved populations. As part of this effort, Union Pacific is asking every program or organization that it supports financially through its Community Ties Giving Program to demonstrate a commitment to DEI principles by 2023.

The company views its goal of reaching 100% of DEI-aligned grants as a multi-year journey.

"This is what Union Pacific and America is all about, lifting up our neighbors and brightening our collective futures. All of us benefit when we embrace our cultural differences and our diversity of thought, life experiences and opinions," said Schrampfer.

The "We Are One" commemorative locomotive will be traveling across numerous states this summer, passing through Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Los Angeles and Roseville, California; Portland, Oregon; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Chicago, Illinois; Ogden, Utah; Denver, Colorado; North Platte, Nebraska; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana; and Omaha, Nebraska. If you spot this multi-colored locomotive on the rails, give it a shout #WeAreOneUP.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

union_pacific_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ15163&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-announces-dei-giving-goals-and-we-are-one-tour-301315005.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ15163&Transmission_Id=202106171500PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ15163&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment