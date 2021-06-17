Union Pacific Announces DEI Giving Goals and "We Are One" Tour

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced a "We Are One" summer tour that features a new commemorative locomotive dedicated to diversity and togetherness. The brightly colored locomotive will start its 2021 journey in Houston, Texas, on Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates freedom and marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

UP No. 1979 is only Union Pacific's 18th commemorative locomotive. It honors the company's nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and the work they do supporting diversity, inclusion and equality. The unit commemorates the year Union Pacific's first ERG - the Black Employee Network - was established in 1979.

"This locomotive is an opportunity for us to celebrate our shared humanity and embrace our sense of community," said Debbie Schrampfer, Assistant Vice President - Diversity and Inclusion at Union Pacific. "It is a vibrant reminder that we are stronger together and that every person deserves to be treated equally and with dignity."

Union Pacific believes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is critical to its success and that we have a role to play in advancing the interests of underrepresented or underserved populations. As part of this effort, Union Pacific is asking every program or organization that it supports financially through its Community Ties Giving Program to demonstrate a commitment to DEI principles by 2023.

The company views its goal of reaching 100% of DEI-aligned grants as a multi-year journey.

"This is what Union Pacific and America is all about, lifting up our neighbors and brightening our collective futures. All of us benefit when we embrace our cultural differences and our diversity of thought, life experiences and opinions," said Schrampfer.

The "We Are One" commemorative locomotive will be traveling across numerous states this summer, passing through Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Los Angeles and Roseville, California; Portland, Oregon; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Chicago, Illinois; Ogden, Utah; Denver, Colorado; North Platte, Nebraska; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana; and Omaha, Nebraska. If you spot this multi-colored locomotive on the rails, give it a shout #WeAreOneUP.

