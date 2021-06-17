Globant highlights the urgency to instill 'carbon-thinking' in organizations to prepare for a technological and sustainable future

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Globant highlights the urgency to instill 'carbon-thinking' in organizations to prepare for a technological and sustainable future

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

CO2 is the new commodity: companies will need to update corporate financial strategies to cover an assessment of risks, opportunities and go to market for Carbon. The latest Sentinel Report addresses the steps companies must take in their sustainability transition through the vector of technology.

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company, published its new Sentinel Report, which aims to guide organizations in their strategies and planning to be ready for the business of the future. In "Navigating the Sustainable Business Era", Globant outlines how organizations should integrate sustainability into the core of their business and transition from awareness to consciousness, for their own success and for the future of climate change.

Globant_logo

"The climate crisis will touch every part of business and society. To address it, we will need to find new ways to tap into our collective creativity, passion and ingenuity." said Elena Morettini, Sustainable Business Studio Partner at Globant. "Anticipating and adapting to change sets apart future-ready organizations, with climate change and carbon-thinking being the biggest shifts in our lifetime. We hope this report will open new conversations and highlight the importance of sustainability in the future of business, as we enter the decade of action."

The new Sentinel Report outlines four lenses for how successful businesses can weave in sustainability throughout their organizations' processes, from diversity & inclusion to carbon budgets.

  • Increased Awareness. In this make-or-break decade, we will win the climate race because of the awareness, readiness and cooperation of all of our colleagues, clients and partners.
  • Conscious Leadership. C-suite level consciousness and a strong commitment is key to enabling long-term change.
  • Technology for Green Business. Digitalization and sustainability must be understood as occurring hand-in-hand – from augmenting meteorological forecasting, or "weatherizing" to optimize real-time decision making, to carbon "digital twinning" to optimize emissions' calculations; digital transformation and a green future can be two variables of the same equation.
  • Digital Sobriety. Businesses must understand and account for the carbon footprint of technological progress. Sustainable business approaches can create a more energy efficient digital ecosystem, further reducing organizations' carbon and financial costs by optimizing software design, inventing energy-efficiency standards and practices for software and empowering other IT organizations.

The report emphasizes that a sustainability mindset and approach must be embedded in all aspects of operations and decision-making processes.

"Today, when defining projects, plans and strategies, companies should not only budget from a financial perspective, but also from the CO2 emission point of view", said Diego Tártara, Global Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "But the carbon budget is fixed, there is only a certain amount we can emit to maintain Earth's temperature through 2030."

Carbon and financial budgets and costs must both be accounted for in any business decision, so as to manage the five key sustainability risks that threaten business resiliency:

  1. Climate-related risks that threaten the physical operating environment for businesses and value chains,
  2. Transitional risks associated with the shift towards new low-carbon economy,
  3. Reputational risks based upon both internal and public company commitments to achieve sustainability metrics, standards and objectives,
  4. Legal risks faced by GHG emitters and those that don't achieve lasting change, and
  5. Financial risks, including lower accessibility to capital for those that don't boost their climate-finance transparency and sustainability efforts and disclosure.

Globant's Sustainable Business Studio works to solve these issues for organizations as it operates at the intersection of digital technology and sustainability - bringing them together to create solutions for organizations working towards the acceleration of a common carbon-neutral future.

For more information on the Sentinel Report and to download the full version, click here.

About Globant:
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 17,250 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

favicon.png?sn=SP15419&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-highlights-the-urgency-to-instill-carbon-thinking-in-organizations-to-prepare-for-a-technological-and-sustainable-future-301315066.html

SOURCE Globant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP15419&Transmission_Id=202106171524PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP15419&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment