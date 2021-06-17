Susan Mitchell Joins BCT-The Community's Bank Advisory Board for Loudoun County, Virginia

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W. Virginia, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Susan Mitchell to its Advisory Board for Loudoun County, Virginia. The Advisory Board consists of community leaders who work and live in Loudoun County. The members provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Loudoun County and Northern Virginia.

"Our Loudoun team is excited to have Susan join the Advisory Board," stated Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Susan's strong connection to the government sector will bring new opportunities for our growing government contracting business line."

Ms. Mitchell is the co-founder of Guardians of Honor (GOH), a consulting firm with over 20 years of success delivering grants management, research and evaluation, logistics, and technical assistance solutions to government, industry, and community organizations including AmeriCorps, Army-Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program, Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and the United States Treasury Department. Prior to GOH, Ms. Mitchell worked in the Office of General Counsel for various public and private organizations including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Elections Commission, the United States Postal Service, Unisys Corporation, and Rolls-Royce North America.

In addition to her other responsibilities, Ms. Mitchell serves on the Board of Directors for Virginia Career Works and STEM for Her. She is also Vice Chair of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce GovCon Committee and a member of the Cybersecurity CoE Advisory Board for Northampton Community College.

Susan earned a Master's Degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University, a Graduate Certificate from Hampton University, and a B.S. in Mass Communications from Norfolk State University.

For over 20 years Ms. Mitchell has called Loudoun County home. When Susan is not hard at work, you can find her enjoying Catoctin Mountain views, engaging in activities that support a healthy and thriving community, and gaining new perspectives from the pages of a best-selling book.

Advisory Board members serving Loudoun County, Virginia are:

Kristina Bouweiri (Chair), President & CEO of Reston Limousine

Paige Buscema , President of Eyetopia, Inc.

, President of Eyetopia, Inc. Bob Caines , Principal of The Bob Caines Team, Re/Max Select Properties, Inc.

, Principal of The Bob Caines Team, Re/Max Select Properties, Inc. Matthew Lowers , President of Wholesale Screening Solutions (WSS)

, President of Wholesale Screening Solutions (WSS) Jeff Mitchell , Founding Partner of Mitchell & Company, P.C.

, Founding Partner of Mitchell & Company, P.C. Susan Mitchell , President & CEO of Guardians of Honor, LLC (GOH)

, President & CEO of Guardians of Honor, LLC (GOH) Bernard Mustafa , Senior Vice President and General Manager of XTIVIA Technologies

, Senior Vice President and General Manager of XTIVIA Technologies Dr. Deep Sran, Esq., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Learning, Loudoun School for Advanced Learning

for Advanced Learning Tony Stafford , Owner of Ford's Fish Shack

, Owner of Fish Shack Sonny Swann , Owner and Vice President of Climatic Heating and Cooling, Inc.

, Owner and Vice President of Climatic Heating and Cooling, Inc. Katie Wilson , President and Chief Marketect of The Market Group, Inc.

The Advisory Board meets regularly with BCT management. In addition, they will represent BCT at business and community functions, serving as BCT's champions.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $661 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

