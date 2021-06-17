Logo
Salesforce Joins Deluxe for Season Six of Small Business Revolution Reality Series

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced that Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management, will return for season six of the acclaimed Deluxe reality show, Small Business Revolution.

The two companies first came together in early 2019, when Deluxe engaged Salesforce to accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy and technology infrastructure. Now, Salesforce will be part of Small Business Revolution for a second season with some of their small business customers signing on as experts, to support the continued growth of the featured Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

This season, Salesforce Trailblazers, who are customers driving innovation with the Salesforce platform, will be present in each episode, consulting with the featured small businesses. Shonnah Hughes, who works at Momentive and co-founded her own non-profit small business called PepUp Tech, along with Justice Sikakane, Sr., Director of IT at Hennepin Theatre Trust in Minneapolis will provide expertise on how to use technology to manage and improve customers' relationships. Darren Hawthorne, President of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery in the Bronx, along with his Executive Chef, Ryan Cross, will serve as both technology and industry experts for featured business, Sammy’s Avenue Eatery.

“Salesforce has been such a great partner to Deluxe and I’m thrilled to have some of their amazing small business Trailblazers working with us this season,” said Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe Chief Brand and Content Officer, and the creator and co-host of the series. “For our featured business owners to be able to get real world advice from their peers is fantastic and will help the businesses this season thrive.”

“Minnesota has been at the epicenter of our nation’s most recent racial crisis and has brought light to the challenges Black communities face every day. We are excited to join Deluxe, which shares our values of equality and innovation, for another reason – this time to collaborate with local Black business owners,” said Shalaya Shipman, Senior Director for Small Business Strategic Development at Salesforce. “We’re enlisting Salesforce customers to share their technical expertise and support the continued success of these extraordinary small businesses that sit at the heart of their communities.”

The sixth season of Small Business Revolution began filming in mid-April. Along with the professionals from Deluxe and Salesforce, Brinkman is joined by retired NBA star, TNT commentator and entrepreneur Baron Davis as co-host.

To learn more about the Small Business Revolution and to watch previous seasons of the show, visit www.sbr.org, HULU or Prime Video.

About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helps businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp, www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe, or www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005613/en/

