BioVie Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. ( BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"),a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neuro-degenerative disorders and certain cancers,, today announced an interview with Cuong Do, CEO of BioVie Inc., will air on The RedChip Money Report® on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on this coming Saturday, June 19th, at 7 p.m. local time.



In the exclusive interview, Mr. Do discusses upcoming milestones in the Company’s lead programs, including its pivotal Phase 3 trial in Alzheimer’s with its recently acquired NE3107 asset, and its Phase 2 study of BIV201 in the treatment of refractory ascites.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/B9u4xqdT6lc

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies reaching 73M homes across the United States.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. ( BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory ascites with top-line results expected in early 2022. It is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. In neuro-degenerative disease, BioVie recently acquired the assets of NeurMedix Inc., including NE3107, an ERK inhibitor that selectively reduces neuroinflammation and insulin resistance. Both are drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. NE3107 and related compounds are globally patented first-in-class small molecules with additional potential to treat certain cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our clinical trials and to obtain approval for our product candidates, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Dave Gentry

CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

407-491-4498

www.RedChip.com