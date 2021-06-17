Logo
TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Appoints David W. Rye to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of the TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW”), today announced the appointment of David W. Rye to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Rye has more than 30 years of experience spanning strategy, operations, M&A, business development, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. He is currently Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Blue Yonder, a global provider of digital fulfillment software solutions. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Informatica, a leading enterprise data management software company, and an executive in corporate development at Hyperion Solutions, an enterprise performance management software company. Prior to his 15-year tenure in the software industry, Mr. Rye was a private equity and venture capital executive at Thayer Capital Partners and Atlas Venture. He began his career in investment banking at Robertson Stephens & Company. Mr. Rye holds an AB in Economics from Princeton University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“David’s extensive experience in investing, acquiring and building successful software and technology businesses provides our board with valuable expertise,” said Joseph Shaposhnik, Chairman and CEO of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. “Throughout his career, he has established himself as a proven business leader and trusted advisor. We are excited to have David join our team.”

Mr. Rye joins current board members Joseph Shaposhnik, Meredith Jackson, Carol Lowe and Brian Lee.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to identify, merge with and take public a durable and predictable business well positioned to deliver superior revenue growth. Its management is associated with TCW’s New America Premier business unit, which was established by Mr. Shaposhnik in 2015.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. The Company is sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc., a leading global investment management firm with approximately $248 billion of assets under management. For more information please visit www.tcwspac.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005791r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005791/en/

