Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend Increase

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on July 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021. The amount represents a 27 percent increase from the previously declared dividend and is further evidence of the company’s commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
[email protected]
708-457-4030

