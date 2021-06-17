Voxtur Announces Equity Grants to Executive Chairman and CEO, Sale of Shares to Strategic Investors and Conversion of Non-Voting Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Voxtur Announces Equity Grants to Executive Chairman and CEO, Sale of Shares to Strategic Investors and Conversion of Non-Voting Shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Gary Yeoman, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jim Albertelli, Chief Executive Officer, acquired 6,413,042 and 1,000,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) of the Company, respectively, on June 10, 2021.

The Company further announced that Mr. Yeoman has sold 5,000,000 common shares of the Company as a block to strategic investors. The proceeds of this disposition will be used to settle taxes owed with respect to the vesting of RSUs held by Mr. Yeoman, and additionally to purchase a residence for the purpose of relocating to the United States. This relocation by Mr. Yeoman is intended to facilitate growth of the Company’s U.S. footprint in support of the Company’s strategic growth plan. The cost of the relocation will be borne by Mr. Yeoman personally.

Following this disposition of shares, Mr. Yeoman retains 24,853,633 common shares of the Company, on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise or conversion of stock options and vested RSUs held by him, as compared to 23,440,591 common shares on a fully diluted basis held by him on March 31, 2021. As evidenced by his relocation and increased holdings in the Company, Mr. Yeoman remains one of the largest individual shareholders in the Company and is committed to continue to invest in Voxtur.

Finally, Voxtur further announced today that James E. Albertelli, P.A. (“JEA”), pursuant to written notice delivered to the Company, has converted 54,227,816 non-voting shares of the Company to common shares. The non-voting shares were issued to JEA as partial consideration in connection with the acquisition by the Company of all the issued and outstanding shares of Voxtur Technologies US, Inc. and Bright Line Title, LLC, and certain technology and non-legal assets of JEA on February 3, 2021.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the U.S. on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

ti?nf=ODI1NjUxNyM0MjQ4NTc0IzIwOTA4MjQ=
5e544953-4a79-418f-b6a2-31d8181fd67a
Contact: 
Gary Yeoman, CEO | [email protected] | 416-347-7707
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment