Atlanticus Announces Full Redemption of 5.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2035

ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ( ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled financial services company, today announced that it has provided notice of redemption of all $16.5 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2035. The redemption date for the notes is July 19, 2021. The notes were issued pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated November 23, 2005, between the Company and U.S. Bank, as trustee. The notes are redeemable at a cash redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes outstanding. Holders of the notes have the right to convert the notes called for redemption no later than 5:00 p.m., E.T. on July 16, 2021 for the consideration provided in the Indenture.



About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Founded in 1996, our business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $26 billion in consumer loans over our 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its plans to redeem its 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2035. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, bank partners, merchants, consumers, loan demand, the capital markets and the economy in general; the Company's ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchants and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company's ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.





