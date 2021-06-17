Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on July 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2021.

Tax Considerations

Trinseo is a public limited liability company formed under the laws of Luxembourg. Under current Luxembourg tax law, distributions to shareholders via repayments of equity or share premium are not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax. Distributions made by Trinseo before 2020 were repayments of equity or share premium and were therefore not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax.

This quarterly distribution will be considered a dividend made on the common shares and is subject to a 15% withholding tax under Luxembourg law. Trinseo will deduct this tax from the dividends paid to our shareholders and transfer this tax to the Luxembourg tax authorities.

Certain exemptions or reductions in the withholding tax may apply to shareholders based on Luxembourg tax legislation or applicable income tax treaties. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the ability to claim any available refunds from the Luxembourg tax authority. Trinseo S.A.’s RCSL number is B153549.

The above discussion does not cover all tax matters that may be of importance to any particular shareholder and may not be relevant to every investor. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their own tax advisors about the tax consequences of Luxembourg withholding taxes, the availability of exemptions or benefits under tax treaties, or other U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax considerations relating to dividends issued by Trinseo, or the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares.

About Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE, Financial) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex+binders and synthetic+rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability+goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020. With the May 2021 acquisition of the PMMA+business, the Company has 24 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 3,500 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005864/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership