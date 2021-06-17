Luby's Celebrates Summer 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's"), announces new Summer special offerings to celebrate Father's Day and Independence Day, July 4th. Guests are invited to celebrate these two festive holidays and dine at their local Luby's Cafeteria or call 1-877-GO-LUBYS or order online at www.lubys.com.

Special Offerings:

June 17-20, Father's Day: Pops Chops Combo with two sides and bread for only $13.99.

Sunday, July 4, 2021: Independence Day Special, Pulled Pork & Beans with two sides and bread for only $13.99.

Great value offerings available all Summer:

Senior LuAnn Special, $7.99 daily, 3:00 p.m. to close

Kids Eat Free, Wednesday & Saturday with purchase of adult meal

Military & Veterans Daily 25% discount

Family Packs To-Go, starting at $19.95

Todd Coutee, Luby's Chief Operating Officer commented, "We are excited for Summer at Luby's! As more and more guests get out and visit us this summer, we are ready to welcome them with flavorful food and great service. We have all their Luby's favorites, and some new tasty dishes too. We love our guests and are happy to see them returning."

Father's Day celebrates and honors fatherhood, taking time to thank fathers and father figures for the contributions and sacrifices they make to serve others. In the United States, Father's Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of June since 1910.

On the 4th of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. This holiday commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by delegates from the original 13 colonies.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

For additional information contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubys-celebrates-summer-2021-301315041.html

SOURCE Luby's, Inc.