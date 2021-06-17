U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties on All Silicon Metal Imports From Malaysia, US Producers Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties on All Silicon Metal Imports From Malaysia, US Producers Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) ("GSM"), and Mississippi Silicon LLC ("MS"), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, today reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") will impose final duties of 12.27% on all silicon metal imports from Malaysia.

Today's decision closes out a set of investigations requested by GSM and MS last June to stop producers in four countries, including Malaysia, from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized metal imports into the United States – now, all have resulted in favorable final rulings. On March 24, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously determined that imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan are a cause of material injury to the U.S. industry. On April 19, 2021, Commerce issued final antidumping and countervailing duty orders imposing duties as high as 160% on all imports of silicon metal of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan.

"Massive subsidies and other unfair trade practices have deeply hurt U.S. producers and workers over time. Today's decision is a welcome step in the right direction to get the market back on track," said Marco Levi, Chief Executive Officer of GSM's parent, Ferroglobe. "We appreciate the diligent efforts by the Commerce Department to enforce America's trade laws and give all players a chance to compete fairly."

"Today's announcement is good news for our industry, our company, and our workers," said Eddie Boardwine, Chief Operations Officer of MS. "The results of this case and the companion cases should allow American producers to earn a reasonable return, invest in our operations, and continue to support jobs that pay well and provide important benefits to our workers, their families, and our community."

Following today's announcement, the ITC will provide an additional opportunity for comments before making its final determination. The schedule for these activities has not been released.

For more on the petitions, see the companies' press release.

For more on Commerce's final determination in the Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan investigations, see the agency's fact sheet.

For more on the ITC's final determination, see the Commission's press release.

About Globe Specialty Metals and Mississippi Silicon
Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. Through its subsidiaries, GSM owns metallurgical manufacturing facilities and other operations in Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Kentucky.

Mississippi Silicon LLC is a partnership between Rima Holding USA, Inc. and Clean Tech I LLC. Rima Holding USA Inc. is the majority owner of MS and also is associated with Rima Industrial S/A, a leading ferroalloy and non-ferrous metals producer in Brazil. Clean Tech I LLC is a partnership composed of strategic investors and financial advisers. MS's manufacturing operation is based in Burnsville, MS, and its silicon metal serves customers throughout the United States.

For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com and https://www.missilicon.com/.

Globe and Mississippi Silicon are represented in these proceedings by Adam H. Gordon, Esq. of The Bristol Group PLLC.

Contact Elizabeth Heaton, [email protected], 202-445-9858.

favicon.png?sn=CL15396&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-commerce-imposes-final-duties-on-all-silicon-metal-imports-from-malaysia-us-producers-report-301315094.html

SOURCE Globe Specialty Metals / Mississippi Silicon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL15396&Transmission_Id=202106171615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL15396&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment