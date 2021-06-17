U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties on All Silicon Metal Imports From Malaysia, US Producers Report

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) ("GSM"), and Mississippi Silicon LLC ("MS"), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, today reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") will impose final duties of 12.27% on all silicon metal imports from Malaysia.

Today's decision closes out a set of investigations requested by GSM and MS last June to stop producers in four countries, including Malaysia, from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized metal imports into the United States – now, all have resulted in favorable final rulings. On March 24, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously determined that imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan are a cause of material injury to the U.S. industry. On April 19, 2021, Commerce issued final antidumping and countervailing duty orders imposing duties as high as 160% on all imports of silicon metal of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan.

"Massive subsidies and other unfair trade practices have deeply hurt U.S. producers and workers over time. Today's decision is a welcome step in the right direction to get the market back on track," said Marco Levi, Chief Executive Officer of GSM's parent, Ferroglobe. "We appreciate the diligent efforts by the Commerce Department to enforce America's trade laws and give all players a chance to compete fairly."

"Today's announcement is good news for our industry, our company, and our workers," said Eddie Boardwine, Chief Operations Officer of MS. "The results of this case and the companion cases should allow American producers to earn a reasonable return, invest in our operations, and continue to support jobs that pay well and provide important benefits to our workers, their families, and our community."

Following today's announcement, the ITC will provide an additional opportunity for comments before making its final determination. The schedule for these activities has not been released.

For more on the petitions, see the companies' press release.

For more on Commerce's final determination in the Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan investigations, see the agency's fact sheet.

For more on the ITC's final determination, see the Commission's press release.

About Globe Specialty Metals and Mississippi Silicon

Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. Through its subsidiaries, GSM owns metallurgical manufacturing facilities and other operations in Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Kentucky.

Mississippi Silicon LLC is a partnership between Rima Holding USA, Inc. and Clean Tech I LLC. Rima Holding USA Inc. is the majority owner of MS and also is associated with Rima Industrial S/A, a leading ferroalloy and non-ferrous metals producer in Brazil. Clean Tech I LLC is a partnership composed of strategic investors and financial advisers. MS's manufacturing operation is based in Burnsville, MS, and its silicon metal serves customers throughout the United States.

For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com and https://www.missilicon.com/.

Globe and Mississippi Silicon are represented in these proceedings by Adam H. Gordon, Esq. of The Bristol Group PLLC.

Contact Elizabeth Heaton, [email protected], 202-445-9858.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-commerce-imposes-final-duties-on-all-silicon-metal-imports-from-malaysia-us-producers-report-301315094.html

SOURCE Globe Specialty Metals / Mississippi Silicon