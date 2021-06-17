Logo
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. To Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results On June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., June 17, 2021

UNION, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:15am EDT. The first quarter fiscal 2021 results press release and related materials will be issued approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2021 first quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, and entering passcode ID number 7912336#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY15075&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-earnings-results-on-june-30-2021-301315062.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

