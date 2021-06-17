Bristow Group to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the leading provider of innovative vertical flight solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference to be held June 22-23, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The accompanying slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Bristow Group website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-2021-energy-power--renewables-conference-301315011.html

SOURCE Bristow Group