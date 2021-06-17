Logo
Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 17, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming 2nd Annual CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Fireside chat details:

Date:

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time:

11:00 – 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Moderator:

Geoffrey Porges, M.B.B.S.

Novavax participants:

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Business Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Please contact your SVP Leerink representative to view the session.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
[email protected]

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
[email protected]

Media
Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521
Amy Speak | 617-420-2461
[email protected]

Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH14295&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-svb-leerink-cyberx-series-vaccine-forum-301315044.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14295&Transmission_Id=202106171602PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14295&DateId=20210617
