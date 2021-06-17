InterRent Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual Meeting

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (the “REIT”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held online on June 17, 2021 via live webcast. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the REIT’s management information circular dated May 7, 2021 (the “Information Circular”) and is available on the REIT’s website at www.interrentreit.com%2FMIC2021. A total of 110,217,582 units representing approximately 77.44% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding units were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Trustees

The following nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as trustees of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast Paul Amirault 104,626,864 95.08% 5,408,375 4.92% Paul Bouzanis 104,585,035 95.05% 5,450,204 4.95% John Jussup 89,046,630 80.94% 20,968,609 19.06% Ronald Leslie 108,073,631 98.22% 1,961,608 1.78% Mike McGahan 109,613,802 99.62% 421,437 0.38% Cheryl Pangborn 106,112,596 96.43% 3,922,643 3.57%

2. Election of Trustees of InterRent Trust

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as trustees of InterRent Trust, until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for InterRent Trust are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Against Percentage of Votes Cast 104,617,424 95.08% 5,417,815 4.92%

3. Election of Directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited (“GP”), until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the GP are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Against Percentage of Votes Cast 104,829,176 95.27% 5,206,063 4.73%

4. Appointment of Auditor

RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast 108,499,161 98.51% 1,644,238 1.49%

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Website: www.interrentreit.com

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005870/en/