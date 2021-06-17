Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced Julie Caperton as head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, a division of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM). This is in addition to Caperton’s current role as head of the Banking, Lending & Trust Center of Excellence for WIM. Caperton will continue to report to Barry Sommers, head of WIM.

As head of The Private Bank, Caperton will be responsible for leading growth in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth segments. She will work closely with regional leaders across the country to drive the strategy for the business.

“Julie is already responsible for our cross-WIM platform for banking, lending, and trust products, and is in the perfect position to help us grow The Private Bank,” said Sommers. “I have seen firsthand her dedication and passion in working with our advisors and clients, while always promoting a culture of strong risk management.”

Caperton has been with Wells Fargo and its predecessor organizations for almost 20 years. Prior to joining WIM in 2019 she led the Corporate Development team, responsible for mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic investments across the enterprise. She was also head of Asset-Backed Finance and Corporate Trust Services within Corporate & Investment Banking. She started her financial services career with Wells Fargo in 2002 as head of structured products in the Legal division. Before joining Wells Fargo, Caperton was in private law practice with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft where she served as a securities law and structured finance attorney.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead The Private Bank and work more closely with some of the industry’s brightest and most talented advisors serving our clients,” said Caperton. “Our goal as an organization is to meet and exceed our clients’ needs, while operating with high risk management standards. I’m confident that my deep product knowledge, strong risk credentials, and client experience will help our team reach new heights in this business.”

Caperton received bachelor’s degrees in English and history from Syracuse University, and a juris doctorate from Wake Forest University. She has been named multiple times to the American Banker “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list, and in 2020 was an honoree in the magazine’s “Most Powerful Women to Watch” list.

About Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and is one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., with nearly $2 trillion in client assets. WIM serves clients through Wells Fargo Private Bank, which serves high net worth individuals and families, and Wells Fargo Advisors, which provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Through The Private Bank, WIM is also a leading provider of trust, investment, and fiduciary services, including personal trust services and a number of specialized wealth services designed to meet the diverse needs of high net worth clients.

The Private Bank provides products and services through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its various affiliates and subsidiaries. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

Brokerage services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., offers various advisory and fiduciary products and services including discretionary portfolio management. Wells Fargo affiliates, including financial advisors of Wells Fargo Advisors, a separate non-bank affiliate, may be paid an ongoing or one-time referral fee in relation to clients referred to the bank. The bank is responsible for the day-to-day management of the account and for providing investment advice, investment management services, and wealth management services to clients. The role of the financial advisor with respect to bank products and services is limited to referral and relationship management services.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

