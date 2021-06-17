Nova Measuring Instruments Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Nova Measuring Instruments (NAS:NVMI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $100.89 per share and the market cap of $2.9 billion, Nova Measuring Instruments stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Nova Measuring Instruments is shown in the chart below.

Because Nova Measuring Instruments is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.58% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.12, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Nova Measuring Instruments at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Nova Measuring Instruments is fair. This is the debt and cash of Nova Measuring Instruments over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Nova Measuring Instruments has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $292.5 million and earnings of $1.84 a share. Its operating margin is 21.35%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Nova Measuring Instruments at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Nova Measuring Instruments over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Nova Measuring Instruments’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Nova Measuring Instruments’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Nova Measuring Instruments’s ROIC was 27.60, while its WACC came in at 7.77. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Nova Measuring Instruments is shown below:

In short, Nova Measuring Instruments (NAS:NVMI, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Nova Measuring Instruments stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.