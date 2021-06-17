Logo
Stanley Black & Decker Names Juneteenth A Company Holiday For All U.S. Employees Starting in 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to observe June 18 as paid time off in 2021 for "A Day of Hope & Healing" leading into Juneteenth to honor George Floyd and those who have lost their lives or have been victims of violence

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 17, 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (

NYSE:SWK, Financial) announced today that the company will honor Juneteenth as a company holiday for all U.S. employees starting in 2022. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved people after the Civil War.

Stanley_Black_and_Decker_Logo.jpg

Today, President Biden signed a U.S. bill, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, that marks June 19 a federal holiday to honor Freedom Day. In unity at Stanley Black & Decker, the company has made the same commitment to honor that day.

"Juneteenth is a symbolic date for racial equity for Black Americans," said Jim Loree, Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Black & Decker. "Naming Juneteenth as a company holiday is part of our continued commitment to building a foundation of diversity and inclusion. Today, we are taking another step toward advancing this goal by standing with Black employees and communities to take a stance for lasting change around racial justice and equality."

Last year, Stanley Black & Decker issued a statement of solidarity and worked with employees of all levels to establish thoughtful, deliberate steps and commitments to drive progress and confront racism and social injustice.

This year, employees will have a company-wide day off on Friday, June 18, as a "Day of Hope & Healing" that leads into Juneteenth and honors George Floyd and those who have lost their lives or have been victims of violence. The company encourages employees to use the day to reflect on the hard work that lies ahead to make our society a better, safer and more just place to live.

The addition of Juneteenth as an ongoing, company holiday starting in 2022 continues Stanley Black & Decker's efforts to confront racism and social injustice throughout our communities and across the world.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE15581&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-names-juneteenth-a-company-holiday-for-all-us-employees-starting-in-2022-301315137.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

