Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, America Movil SAB de CV

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, America Movil SAB de CV, Lufax Holding, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 61 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Howard Marks 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+marks/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
  1. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  3. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 11,174,687 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33%
  5. (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 11,939,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 4,977,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 910,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,773,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,643,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,113,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 156.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 20,726,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equity Residential by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 927,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,548,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 819.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 431,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Sold Out: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77.

Sold Out: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Townsquare Media Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Reduced: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 20.33%. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Oaktree Capital Management LP still held 11,174,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Oaktree Capital Management LP still held 27,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Marks. Also check out:

1. Howard Marks's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Marks's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Marks's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Marks keeps buying
