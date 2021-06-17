Sleep Number Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Sleep Number (NAS:SNBR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $106.28 per share and the market cap of $2.6 billion, Sleep Number stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Sleep Number is shown in the chart below.

Because Sleep Number is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 23.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.74% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Sleep Number has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The overall financial strength of Sleep Number is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sleep Number is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sleep Number over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Sleep Number has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2 billion and earnings of $6.04 a share. Its operating margin of 10.68% better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Sleep Number’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Sleep Number over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Sleep Number is 23.9%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 33.5%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Sleep Number’s return on invested capital is 15.52, and its cost of capital is 11.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sleep Number is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Sleep Number (NAS:SNBR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Sleep Number stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

