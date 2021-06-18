EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Emergent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ebs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by June 18, 2021 .

About the Lawsuits

Emergent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On March 31, 2021, post-market, news media outlets reported that the Company's employees at its Bayview facility had conflated or "mixed up" ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, ruining up to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine, and that this occurrence was not an isolated event but was part of a history of manufacturing issues at the Company's plant. On this news, shares of Emergent plummeted over 15% over the next two trading days, from a closing price of $92.91 per share on March 31, 2021, to close at $78.62 on April 5, 2021.

The first-filed case is Palm Tran, Inc. – Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan v. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. et al, 8:21cv955.

