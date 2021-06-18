Zimtu Capital Announces Initiation of Coverage by Fundamental Research Corp.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zimtu Capital Announces Initiation of Coverage by Fundamental Research Corp.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (

TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp., ("Fundamental") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital. The inaugural report, which will be distributed first to Fundamental's paid subscribers then to the general public next week, includes an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock.

A PDF copy of the report from Fundamental is currently available for download from Zimtu's company website by shareholders and other stakeholders. Three follow-up reports will be prepared and published by Fundamental over the next twelve months. These subsequent reports will feature on commodities strongly featured in Zimtu's investment portfolio, namely copper/gold, battery metals, and green technologies.

In support of this coverage Zimtu is hosting an investor presentation next Thursday June 24th, beginning at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) featuring guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research. To RSVP please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website.

About Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research Corp. is one of the largest independent research houses in the world, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. The company is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations of its research. For more information on Fundamental Research Corp., visit www.researchfrc.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652220/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Initiation-of-Coverage-by-Fundamental-Research-Corp

img.ashx?id=652220

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment