Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NAS:CSSE, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.67 per share and the market cap of $530.3 million, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is shown in the chart below.

Because Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 75% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.79, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $76.3 million and loss of $3.33 a share. Its operating margin is -45.92%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is 75%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -39%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s ROIC was -29.01, while its WACC came in at 10.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is shown below:

In summary, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NAS:CSSE, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

