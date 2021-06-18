Core One Labs Retains Canada's Highest-Ranked IP Law Firm to Assist With Patent Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), ( CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has retained Smart & Biggar LLP (“Smart and Biggar”) to handle all IP filings for Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”) and Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan”).



Smart & Biggar is Canada’s largest and highest-ranked intellectual property law firm. Smart and Biggar’s award-wining IP team has helped the most successful companies in Canada and around the world protect, enforce and leverage their IP rights to grow their business. For innovative pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, they offer specialized expertise for enforcement of IP rights in Canada through combined strengths in prosecution, regulatory and litigation. With over 100 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents, Smart and Biggar offer legal expertise and technological knowledge across a wide range of industries and scientific and engineering disciplines, with leaders in every field.

“We are very excited to be working with the top IP firm in Canada, who will be assisting us in all of our PCT filings which will protect and strengthen our IP. The psychedelic medicine arena is in its infancy, with many different companies working toward commercially viable psychedelic drugs solutions. At Core One we believe we are at the forefront on some breakthrough psychedelic solutions that will be highly valuable in the future. Engaging the top IP firm in Canada is the first step in creating and protecting the value we intend to create for all shareholders,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.