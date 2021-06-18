Logo
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMRs') IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ('Shares')

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / On June 17, 2021 the Company granted the following awards to Victoria Morrissey, Chief Marketing Officer and a PDMR, under the following plans:

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ('POSP')

Two awards were made under the POSP as set out in the table below:

PDMR

Award of conditional Shares

Vesting date

V Morrissey

1,345

April 12, 2022

V Morrissey

1,868

April 12, 2023


The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting of all or part of the awards. These awards will vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of US trading profit growth performance conditions tested over the relevant three-year performance period. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of performance conditions the awards will vest on the dates detailed in the table above.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ('OSP')

Two awards were made under the OSP as set out in the table below:

PDMR

Award of conditional Shares

Vesting date

V Morrissey

572

April 12, 2022

V Morrissey

1,964

April 12, 2023

The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting of all or part of the awards. The awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company, on the dates detailed in the table above.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

POSP Awards

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,345

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,868

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

OSP Awards

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

572

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

1,964

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(00 44 118 927 3800)

June 18, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652233/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

img.ashx?id=652233

