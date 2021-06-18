Sierra Madre Provides Update on Field Work Activities at Tepic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SM, Financial) Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Tepic Silver Gold project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico.



Drilling Update

The Phase 1 reverse circulation drilling commenced on April 15th. The program is budgeted for 2,000 meters in 20 drill holes. Over 80% of the meterage has been drilled and the program should be completed next week. All results from the Phase 1 drill program will be released when assaying is completed.

A new drilling permit is being prepared for the upcoming Phase 2 drill program for an additional 100-200 holes.

Trenching Update

The previously announced 2,700 m Phase 1 trenching program has begun. 2,000 meters are budgeted for the central project area and the location of the first trenches are shown below.

The program has been designed to provide surface data on previously drilled vein and breccia structures for resource modelling purposes and to evaluate newly found structures for inclusion in the planned Phase 2 drilling campaign. In order to use the trench data in future resource estimations, portable rock saws are being used to cut the channel samples. This will ensure that the size and regularity of the samples is comparable to drill hole samples.

All trenches are being photo-documented.

New Vein Discovery - Eastern Area

In the eastern project area mapping and sampling in the area around the Taunas target continues. This work has defined a secondary antithetic vein structure, Taunas II, shown below, striking to the northeast.

The area has a great deal of colluvial and vegetative cover and a 400 meter trenching program has been budgeted for the eastern project area. Trenching will aid in planning a drilling program and allow the true widths of both Taunas structures to be assessed.

North Area

Mapping and sampling continue in the northern project area with an emphasis on prospecting arroyos and creek beds for signs of mineralization. The arroyo which contains the Anastis II showing is currently being trench as part of the initial 300 meter north area trenching program.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay and multi-element analyses by acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the assay data files against the original sample descriptions and assay certificates.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic Property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic Property to determine whether it contains commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

