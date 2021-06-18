Huize Launches "Darwin Critical Care 2021" with Sunshine Insurance Group – An Innovative Critical Insurance Product for Consumers with Pre-existing Conditions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huize Launches "Darwin Critical Care 2021" with Sunshine Insurance Group – An Innovative Critical Insurance Product for Consumers with Pre-existing Conditions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Sunshine Insurance Group to launch “Darwin Critical Care 2021,” a critical illness insurance product designed for sub-optimal health group.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “This year marks the second year in a row for Huize to launch a product dedicated to customers with pre-existing medical conditions. Leveraging our years of experience in product development, advanced technology, and a massive amount of multi-dimensional user data, we are able to group sub-optimal health users at a reasonably large scale, deploy data-analytics to customize insurance underwriting requirements, and thereby empower our insurance carrier partner to implement risk-based pricing effectively.”

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were about 507 million people with obesity, 420 million people with hypertension, 130 million people with diabetes, and about 86 million people diagnosed with hepatitis B in China, according to the Report on the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Status of Chinese Residents published by The State Council Information Office of China. ‘Darwin Critical Care 2021’ provides insurance coverage for consumers with more than 20 high-risk diseases including diabetes, hepatitis B, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and breast nodules. Thus, we are now opening the door to those who were previously denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, and we believe the product launch will help fill the significant market void and satisfy the insurance coverage needs of these individuals and ultimately generate tremendous new opportunities for our business and insurance carrier partners.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About Sunshine Insurance Group

Founded in 2005, Sunshine Insurance Group is one of Top 500 Enterprises and Top 100 Enterprises of Service Industries in China. The Group specialized in providing comprehensive life insurance products and has established a nationwide service network through its 36 provincial branches and over 1500 sub-branches in China.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ms. Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
+852 3180 9207
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]


Christensen

In China
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86 138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1NjgxMSM0MjQ5MTk1IzIxODc3OTE=
0f5c4483-eede-4650-92c3-504b1b140349
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment