Johnson Matthey announces new sustainability goals and targets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 17 new sustainability targets for 2030 strengthen JM's positive societal impact

- Over 95% of company sales and R&D spend to contribute to four priority UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

- Net zero emissions goal supported by emissions reduction targets across business and broader value chain

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 18, 2021

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, today announces a new sustainability strategy framework. Ramping up activity across three pillars of activity – JM's products and services, its operations and people – the strategy enables JM to significantly increase the positive contribution it is making in accelerating progress towards a cleaner and healthier world.

Johnson_Matthey_sustainability_strategy_Infographic.jpg

JM's focus on sustainable technologies means its biggest sustainability impact is how its products can enable others to decarbonise transport, energy and industrial systems, while also strengthening circularity across a wide range of chemicals production processes. JM's strategic growth plans focus on its current and future technologies supporting a net zero future.

JM recently made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and became a signatory to the Business Ambition for 1.5C, making it a member of the UNFCCC's "Race to Zero" campaign ahead of COP26. Today's announcement provides key details on the process the company is putting in place in working towards this target, while also setting out broader sustainability goals.

The 11 goals are set out across the three pillars of the sustainability strategy1:

Products and services

Goal: Produce and innovate products for a cleaner, healthier world

Goal: Drive lower global greenhouse emissions

Goal: Enable less harmful air pollution globally

Goal: Conserve scarce resource

Operations

Goal: Achieve net zero by 2040

Goal: Reduce water consumption and waste

Goal: Minimise environmental footprint

People

Goal: Create a diverse, inclusive and engaged company

Goal: Keep people safe

Goal: Uphold human rights in our value chain

Goal: Invest in our local communities

These goals are all supported by 17 interim science based targets to 2030 to maintain focus.

Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, comments:
"We have a two-hundred-year history of innovating and using metals chemistry to solve complex problems and this knowhow has never been more relevant. For the last forty years, our catalytic converters have enabled hundreds of millions of cars to avoid emitting noxious gases, and they will continue to do so for many years to come.

"Our purpose is to accelerate a cleaner, healthier world through our groundbreaking technologies, for example in EV batteries, hydrogen and fuel cells.

"JM's new sustainability strategy codifies our relevance to the world around us. I genuinely believe that JM's new sustainability strategy will help us to transform the company, whilst strengthening the positive contribution we already make to wider society and reduce our impact on the environment."

Delivery of the sustainability strategy will be directly linked to JM's long-term incentive plan remuneration incentives for the company's most senior leaders.

Notes to Editor

Click here to download a version of the 2021 JM Annual Report or visit jm-ar21-secured.pdf (matthey.com)

1. For a full list of all goals and targets please visit this link:
https://matthey.com/-/media/ARA-21/Files/JM-AR21-SECURED.pdf#page=62

About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. In 2021 Johnson Matthey announced a commitment to be net zero by 2040 and signed the Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign, which gives JM automatic membership to the UNFCCC's "Race to Zero" campaign ahead of COP26. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

favicon.png?sn=LN15258&sd=2021-06-18 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-matthey-announces-new-sustainability-goals-and-targets-301315153.html

SOURCE Johnson Matthey PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN15258&Transmission_Id=202106180400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN15258&DateId=20210618
