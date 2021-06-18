China Southern Airlines Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of China Southern Airlines Co (NYSE:ZNH, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $33.5 per share and the market cap of $10.3 billion, China Southern Airlines Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for China Southern Airlines Co is shown in the chart below.

Because China Southern Airlines Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.58% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. China Southern Airlines Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is worse than 70% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of China Southern Airlines Co is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of China Southern Airlines Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of China Southern Airlines Co over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. China Southern Airlines Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.8 billion and loss of $4.794 a share. Its operating margin is -8.15%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of China Southern Airlines Co at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of China Southern Airlines Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of China Southern Airlines Co is -20%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -22.8%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, China Southern Airlines Co’s ROIC was -1.62, while its WACC came in at 4.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of China Southern Airlines Co is shown below:

Overall, the stock of China Southern Airlines Co (NYSE:ZNH, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about China Southern Airlines Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

