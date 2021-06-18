Gray Television Forms New Sports and Entertainment Revenue Group

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) has formed a new sales and sponsorship entity called Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales to represent the company’s internal content production portfolio to brands and advertising agencies. The new group is responsible for revenue generation of Gray-owned media and sponsorship assets.



In addition to owning the largest portfolio of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country, Gray owns Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios. These three video production companies collectively produce hundreds of hours of sports and entertainment programming each year through live events, original content, and branded entertainment for all types of platforms. Some of these properties include:

World Chase Tag , an emerging cultural phenomenon that combines the athleticism of parkour with the age-old game of tag.

Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales is led by Bill Lancaster, currently Vice President of Sales for both Raycom Sports and RTM Studios. Lancaster will be responsible for the group’s strategy and execution. Before joining Gray in 2016, Lancaster spent 20 years with Gannett/TEGNA in a variety of leadership roles.

Joel Lewin joins the group as Senior Director of Revenue Development. Lewin brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience. He joins Gray from Warner Bros. Television, where he served most recently as Vice President-Media Sales since 2001 and as Vice President, Station Sales prior to that.

“One of the great strengths of Gray Television is the passionate communities we represent through the broad array of content we produce and distribute across many different platforms” said Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-CEO of Gray Television. “This initiative showcases our unique programming to marketers through high-impact sponsorships and will help us serve our customers more effectively.”

Gray previously announced agreements to acquire Quincy Media and Meredith Corporation. Following the anticipated closings of these transactions later this year, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster. At that time, Gray’s portfolio of television stations will serve 113 local markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon the closing of its acquisition of Quincy Media, Inc., Gray will own television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach 25.4 percent of US television households, including the number-one ranked television station in 77 markets and the first and/or second highest ranked television station in 93 markets according to Comscore’s average all-day ratings for calendar year 2020. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

