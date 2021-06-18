Logo
Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys SBA Communications Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Albemarle Corp, First Republic Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Albemarle Corp, First Republic Bank, East West Bancorp Inc, SLM Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hahn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 308,254 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
  2. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 180,644 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%
  3. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 162,500 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
  4. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 166,248 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 82,021 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.12%
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $321.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 34,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 30.65%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 135,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 41.12%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 65,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 30.1%. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $181.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 87,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 26.9%. The sale prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 256,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SLM Corp (SLM)

Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in SLM Corp by 24.89%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 1,057,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
