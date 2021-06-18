Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys SBA Communications Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Albemarle Corp, First Republic Bank

- New Purchases: SBAC,
- Reduced Positions: KEYS, ALB, FRC, EWBC, SLM, EEFT, A, ROST, CBRE, J, LH, EQIX, G, AL, MAA, BDX, ARE, EME, SEIC, ROP, HXL, XLNX, CRI, PVH, VIRT, MHK, FNF, NTB, FWONK, BKI, CIT, WAB, IEX,
For the details of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hahn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 308,254 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 180,644 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 162,500 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 166,248 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 82,021 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.12%
Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $321.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 34,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 30.65%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 135,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 41.12%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 65,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 30.1%. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $181.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 87,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 26.9%. The sale prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 256,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SLM Corp (SLM)
Hahn Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in SLM Corp by 24.89%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Hahn Capital Management Llc still held 1,057,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.
