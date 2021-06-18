LifeWorks declares June 2021 cash dividend

LifeWorks Inc. ( TSX:LWRK, Financial) (the “Company” or “LifeWorks”) announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of June 2021, to be paid on July 15, 2021 to holders of record of shares of LWRK on June 30, 2021.

LifeWorks designates this dividend to be an “eligible dividend” pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a global leader in delivering technology-enabled solutions that help clients support the total wellbeing of their people and build organizational resiliency. By improving lives, we improve business. Our solutions span employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and financial consulting, actuarial and investment services. LifeWorks employs approximately 7,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in more than 160 countries. LifeWorks is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX:LWRK, Financial). For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

