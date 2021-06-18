KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Prairie Village Villas, a new enclave of paired homes situated in a prime Northern Colorado location, just minutes from downtown Boulder. The new community is in the highly desirable city of Longmont, Colorado, a quaint suburb that provides easy access to the area’s thriving employment centers. Prairie Village Villas is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to the Rocky Mountains and outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking, camping and skiing as well as boating and swimming at nearby Union Reservoir. The new neighborhood is zoned for the St. Vrain Valley School District.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Prairie Village Villas, a new-home community in the city of Longmont. (Photo: Business Wire)

The low-maintenance, paired homes at Prairie Village Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space, optional basements and usable private side yards. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, two-car garages and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet. The community will also feature the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Prairie Village Villas community is situated in Boulder area location convenient to the area’s growing job centers. The community offers customers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in an area with limited inventory,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. Homeowners who enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains, skiing, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures. As with other KB Home communities, Prairie Village Villas provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Prairie Village Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts in the mid $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

