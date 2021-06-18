TG Therapeutics Announces Preclinical and Clinical Data Evaluating TG-1701 at the 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced data from two presentations evaluating TG-1701, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral BTK inhibitor, presented today during the 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML). One presentation evaluated TG-1701 preclinically and the other included Phase 1 data evaluating TG-1701 as a monotherapy and as a triple therapy in combination with ublituximab, the Company’s novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and UKONIQ® (umbralisib), the Company’s once-daily, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon in patients with front line or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The Phase 1 data presented today were previously presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and the 2021 European Hematology Association annual meeting.



PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTS:

Poster Presentation Title : Antitumoral activity of the novel BTK inhibitor TG-1701 is associated with disruption of Ikaros signaling and improvement of anti-CD20 therapy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

TG-1701 is a novel irreversible BTK inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, as monotherapy or in combination with ublituximab and UKONIQ (umbralisib).

In patient samples from a Phase 1 clinical trial of TG-1701, phosphoproteomic analysis differentiated early and late CLL responders to TG-1701 therapy.

Disruption of an active Ikaros pathway is a signature of early responders, while absence of Ikaros modulation upon TG-1701 therapy is a signature of non-/late responders.

TG-1701 did not impair FcγR-driven ADCC and ADCP and cooperated with U2 in in vitro and in vivo models of BTKi-sensitive and BTKi-resistant B-NHL.

Poster Presentation Title : TG-1701, A Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with B-cell Malignancies

A total of 125 patients with R/R CLL or B-cell lymphoma have been treated with TG-1701, with patients receiving monotherapy in the dose-escalation cohort (n=25), 200 mg in a dose-expansion cohort (n=61), 300 mg in a CLL dose-expansion cohort (n=20), or TG-1701 in combination with U2 in the dose escalation cohort (n=19).

TG-1701 monotherapy was well tolerated and the maximum tolerated dose was not reached up to 400 mg QD.

Adverse Events (AEs) of special interest in patients treated with 200 mg and 300 mg QD of TG-1701 (n=81), included Grade 3 hypertension (4.9%), atrial fibrillation (1.2%), and no instances of major bleeding observed. Grade 3 AEs occurring in ≥10% of patients treated with U2+1701 included diarrhea (11%), neutropenia (11%), ALT increase (16%), and AST increase (16%), and Grade 4 AEs occurring in ≥10% of patients treated with U2+1701 included neutropenia (11%).

At a median follow up of 12.2 months in the 200 mg QD monotherapy expansion cohorts, overall response rates (ORR) were: 95% (19/20) in CLL, 65% (13/20) in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and 95% (19/20) in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM).

100% ORR observed at a median follow up of 8.6 months in the 300 mg CLL monotherapy cohort (n=19).

At a median follow up of 15.6 months, the 1701+U2 dose escalation (using doses of 100mg to 300 mg QD of TG-1701) resulted in 79% ORR, with 21% CR rate across patients with WM, CLL, marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) (n=19).

Data presented at ICML 2021 is available on the Publications page of the Company's website at https://www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications/.



