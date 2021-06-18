iCoreConnect Launches iCoreCloud Software-as-a-Service Product to its Platform

Windermere, FL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. ( ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announced the expansion of its SaaS enterprise solutions with the launch of iCoreCloud. iCoreCloud is an automated secure backup for both business and highly sensitive patient data in the cloud. iCoreCloud marks the company’s 14th product launched to increase productivity and profitability in healthcare and other high-compliance industries.



iCoreConnect continuously innovates products based on market feedback. In healthcare, we see doctors manually backup data to a hard drive, thumb drive or local servers. That puts all data and the practice at high risk. “iCoreCloud automatically backs up data to iCoreConnect’s highly secure, HIPAA-compliant data centers,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “Software as a Service is rapidly becoming a staple for businesses, which means it’s never been more important to have a safe and reliable cloud-based backup system in place. Protecting data, especially in healthcare, is critical to the success of a business and the safety of its clientele.”

The product launch adds to the growing portfolio of subscription-based software and services provided by iCoreConnect. The Company’s Q1 2021 quarterly reporting shows 46% revenue growth in this area compared to the same period in 2020. “We will continue to strategically bring products to market that offer more secure, cost effective and scalable options to our customers and expand our recurring revenue model,” comments McDermott.

Also in 2020, iCoreConnect launched iCoreRx e-Prescribing software. Over the course of the pandemic year, 13 state dental associations endorsed iCoreRx, contributing to a significant increase in the company’s customer base and revenue growth.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Cile Spelce

[email protected]