Entasis Therapeutics Introduces First-in-Class Candidate, ETX0462, and Presents Data on SUL-DUR and ETX0282CPDP at World Microbe Forum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ( ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced multiple presentations at the World Microbe Forum 2021, taking place virtually June 20-24. Entasis will present 11 posters with one oral presentation highlighting ETX0462, a novel, first-in-class, diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Presentations will also include updates on SUL-DUR, a β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 registrational clinical trial to treat infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, and ETX0282CPDP, an oral β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor being developed to treat multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including those caused by extended-spectrum β-lactamases (ESBLs) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

The details of the presentations are as follows:

SUL-DUR Presentations:

Poster: Outer membrane permeability and efflux do not limit antibacterial activity of sulbactam-durlobactam in Acinetobacter baumannii
Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA
Poster Number: WMF21-0322

Poster: Effect of Susceptibility Testing Conditions on the In Vitro Antibacterial Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam
Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA
Poster Number: WMF21-0325

Poster: Sulbactam-Durlobactam MIC and Disk Diffusion Quality Control Ranges Using a CLSI M23-A4 Study Design
Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA
Poster Number: WMF21-0326

ETX0282CPDP Presentation:

Poster: The β-lactamase inhibitor ETX1317 restores the activity of cefpodoxime against recent (2017-2019), geographically diverse drug-resistant Enterobacterales isolates
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Poster Number: WMF21-0290

ETX0462 Presentations:

Oral Presentation: The Discovery of the Novel Diazabicyclooctane (DBO) ETX0462: A Single Antibacterial Agent to Treat Gram-negative Infections, Including MDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Session: AAR107 New Agents Discovery Summary Session: Early New Antimicrobial Agents
Date and Time: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:00am-12:30 pm

Poster: ETX0462 Inhibits Penicillin-Binding Protein 3 of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Escherichia coli
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Poster Number: WMF21-0287

Poster: ETX0462 is a Novel PBP Inhibitor with Potent Activity against Recent, Global, Gram-Negative, Clinical Isolates
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Poster Number: WMF21-0293

Poster: The Novel, Non-β-lactam PBP Inhibitor, ETX0462, Retains Potent Antibacterial Activity Across Isogenic Panels of Gram-negative Resistant Determinants
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Poster Number: WMF21-0288

Poster: ETX0462, a Novel Non β-lactam PBP Inhibitor, Is Bactericidal Against Gram negative pathogens with a Low Propensity for Mutant Generation
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Poster Number: WMF21-0286

Poster: Evaluation of the Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of the Novel Diazabicyclooctane (DBO) ETX0462 Against Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections, Including MDR Strains
Session: AAR07 Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics
Poster Number: WMF21-0292

Poster: The Novel, Non-β-lactam PBP Inhibitor, ETX0462, Has Potent Activity Against Biothreat Pathogens In Vitro and In Vivo
Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)
Date and Time: WMF21-0312

About Entasis Therapeutics Inc.
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Company ContactInvestor Contact
Kyle Dow Bruce Mackle
Entasis Therapeutics LifeSci Advisors
(781) 810-0114 (929) 469-3859
[email protected][email protected]


