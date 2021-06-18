OTC Markets Group Welcomes Hochschild Mining PLC to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Hochschild Mining PLC (LSE: HOC: OTCQX: HCHDF), an underground precious metals producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Hochschild Mining PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Hochschild Mining PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HCHDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer, Hochschild Mining PLC said:

"We see trading on the OTCQX Market as a valuable opportunity and believe it will provide the company with a cost-effective way to access U.S. investors, who have shown a strong historical appetite for investing in non-U.S. stocks as well as the global mining sector. We expect Hochschild's focus on silver and gold and also on rare earths to be of particular interest to U.S. investors and we are optimistic that this interest will translate into increased U.S. ownership in our shares."

Berns & Berns acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Hochschild Mining PLC

Hochschild Mining PLC is a leading precious metals company listed on the London Stock Exchange and cross-traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S., with a primary focus on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. Hochschild has over fifty years' experience in the mining of precious metal epithermal vein deposits and currently operates three underground epithermal vein mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. Hochschild also has numerous long-term projects throughout the Americas.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

