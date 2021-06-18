Logo
Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (COSG) Acquires Blockchain - Fusion NFT Company - Coinllectibles, To Be The First Publicly Traded Fusion NFT Company

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 18, 2021

HONG KONG, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc (OTC: COSG) has announced today that it has signed the deal to acquire 100% of Massive Treasure Limited, owner of Fusion NFT Company, Coinllectibles, who recently revealed plans to set up the world's first gallery for Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs in Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 MUSEA, a new museum-retail complex situated in the heart of the US$2.6 billion Victoria Dockside development.

"We hope this acquisition will accelerate Coinllectibles' primary mission to create and preserve the precious intrinsic values in arts and collectibles for all avid and accidental artists and collectors around the world," said Dr Herbert Lee, Founder and Advisory Board Chairman of Coinllectibles.

In this acquisition move, Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (COSG), a company publicly traded in the OTC Markets, will ultimately own 100% of Coinllectibles. This will further increase the accessibility of blockchain technology companies to the mainstream mass market.

Earlier this week, Coinllectibles just announced their crossover partnership with renowned fine art glass artist Jack Storms to create a 1 of 1 unique glass sculpture, minted into a Coinllectibles Fusion NFT. The company is currently in talks with several other prominent artists from around the world to partner and produce one-of-a kind collectibles minted with Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs.

"Stay tuned for more of such partnerships in the near future," stated Benny Phang, Managing Director at SGI Partners & Advisor at Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles, securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles industry, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

More Information About Coinllectibles:

Website: www.coinllectibles.art
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles
Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles
Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

favicon.png?sn=CN15905&sd=2021-06-18 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmos-group-holdings-inc-cosg-acquires-blockchain---fusion-nft-company---coinllectibles-to-be-the-first-publicly-traded-fusion-nft-company-301315351.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15905&Transmission_Id=202106180730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15905&DateId=20210618
