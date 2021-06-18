PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company will be hosting a Virtual Investor and Analyst Session on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Management's presentation will begin at 1:00 pm ET and will be followed by a question & answer session. The event is expected to conclude by approximately 3:30 pm ET.

Register for the event at Purple Investor/Analyst Session Zoom Webinar Registration or visit https://investors.purple.com/. A replay of the event will be available following the presentation at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

[email protected]

203–682–8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Misty Bond

Director of Purple Communications

[email protected]

385-498-1851

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-and-analyst-session-on-june-29-2021-301315214.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.