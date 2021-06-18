FICO Launches Executive LinkedIn Live Video Series on Operationalizing Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FICO Launches Executive LinkedIn Live Video Series on Operationalizing Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

LinkedIn Live sessions from FICO CTO and CAO highlight trends and best practices with industry experts

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO_Logo.jpg

Highlights

  • FICO is launching two new LinkedIn Live video series about operationalizing analytics and AI to meet common business challenges pressing organizations today
  • "Coffee with Claus," hosted by FICO Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Claus Moldt, will discuss AI-driven digital transformation such as analytics adoption and simulation in digital decisioning and how you operationalize decisioning within the enterprise
  • FICO Chief Analytics Officer Scott Zoldi will host "Expect the Unexpected" which will feature conversations with other AI executive leaders, exploring ethics in AI and how to implement responsible AI to keep key items such as diversity and regulation front-of-mind for executives

Global analytics software provider, FICO, today announced its upcoming executive LinkedIn Live video series, "Coffee with Claus" and "Expect the Unexpected." Hosted by FICO Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Claus Moldt, "Coffee with Claus" will discuss the role of analytics and artificial intelligence in digital transformation, while "Expect the Unexpected" will feature FICO Chief Analytics Officer Scott Zoldi exploring a range of AI topics, such as ethics, governance, diversity, and regulation, with executive leaders.

Many of today's enterprises rely on data, and further AI, to deliver a constant stream of intelligence and insight that can be applied to help them pivot in constantly changing business environments as well as address pressing everyday challenges.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating countless digital transformation journeys, our goal is to ensure enterprises are deploying the data at their disposal in the most beneficial ways, some of which include a need to adopt AI to make robust and informed digital decisions," said Claus Moldt, EVP and CTO at FICO.

The first episode of "Coffee with Claus," What is an AI Platform?, airs Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at noon EST and features Forrester Analyst Mike Gualtieri.

The first episode of "Expect the Unexpected," Diversity and Governance: AI Breaks into the Boardroom, airs Thursday, July 8, 2021 at noon EST and features leading financial services industry executive, Vanessa Colella, Chief Innovation Officer of Citi, Head of Citi Ventures, and Head of Citi Productivity.

"Having conversations with key AI industry thought leaders on a wide-reaching platform like LinkedIn enables us to help organizations explore the importance of critical concepts within Responsible AI, such as regulation and ethics that regularly impact operations both now and for the decades to come," added Scott Zoldi, CAO at FICO.

Upcoming discussion topics include:

Expect the Unexpected

  • AI and Regulation: Is Your AI Ethical? The Answer May Surprise You
  • Is AI Biased?
  • Responsible AI: The Role of AI Model Governance
  • What Is Responsible AI? Robust, Explainable, Ethical, Efficient

Coffee with Claus

  • Data is at the Heart of Digital Transformation
  • Operationalizing Analytics and AI
  • Simulation Drives Better Decisions

Both video series will run through October 2021. Learn more about upcoming topics and guests at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fico/events/

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=CG15714&sd=2021-06-18 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-launches-executive-linkedin-live-video-series-on-operationalizing-analytics-and-artificial-intelligence-301315274.html

SOURCE FICO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG15714&Transmission_Id=202106180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG15714&DateId=20210618
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment